MANKATO — With bars closing early under Gov. Tim Walz's pandemic-related executive order, the city of Mankato has suspended its Late Night Express bus service.
Sometimes referred to as "the drunk bus" by users, the transit route runs from the bars in downtown Mankato to the Minnesota State University campus and adjacent streets with student housing in the early morning hours following Friday and Saturday nights.
The Late Night Express service, which doesn't have set routes or departure times, generally operates within the boundaries of James Avenue, Stadium Road, Pohl Road and Glenwood Avenue. The service was designed to provide a safe, low-cost transportation option for students from the downtown area to their apartment complexes.
The suspension of the bus service coincides with the new restrictions on bar hours that began Friday night. The governor's order requires bars to close at 10 p.m. for everything but take-out food service in an effort to slow the increasingly rapid spread of the coronavirus among young adults.
