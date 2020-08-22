MANKATO — Another heavy downpour resulted in another flash flood warning for portions of Blue Earth, Nicollet and Sibley counties early Saturday morning.
While the National Weather Service received no reports of damage, rain totals were as high as 2.75 inches just southwest of Mankato, 3.3 inches in Bricelyn, 2.7 inches in New Ulm, 1.85 inches in Ellendale and an official reading of 1.44 inches at the Mankato airport on the city's northeast side.
The National Weather Service reported radar-indicated rainfalls of between 3 and 5 inches in some areas. The heaviest rain arrived in Mankato before midnight and continued for about two hours with wind gusts reaching 30 mph.
