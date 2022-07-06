Andris and Inta Grunde, of Philadelphia, stand near the entrance to Traverse des Sioux Treaty Site. The Grundes, in Minnesota for the Latvian Song and Dance Festival USA at St. Paul this weekend, drove to St. Peter to follow up on research into his immigrant family’s local history. A traveling trunk used by Andris’ parents when they first arrived in the U.S. from Latvia was donated recently by the Grundes to the history site’s museum collection.