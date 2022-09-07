MANKATO — Region Nine Development Commission recently named a longtime Mankato councilman as chair of its board of directors.
Mike Laven, who has served on the commission since 2019, is taking over for Steve Rohlfing whose term ended this year.
Laven served for over 20 years as an elected official and a volunteer. He was first elected to the Mankato City Council in 2000, then served until 2012. After being reelected in 2016, he continues to serve on the council.
An active community volunteer, Laven spends much of his free time working with The Connections Shelter, Holy Grounds and Pridefest.
Laven understands the vision of RNDC and that a strong regional economy is based on mutually beneficial partnerships, stated Region Nine Executive Director Nicole Griensewic in a press release.
