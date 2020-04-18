MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department is advising people to shelter in place because of an incident near the Minnesota River north of Highway 14.
The Sheriff's Department issued the warning just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Scanner traffic indicated a man on a raft on the Minnesota river was shot by law enforcement north of the Kiwanis Recreation Area. The suspect shot at officers multiple times.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.