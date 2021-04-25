MANKATO — As fatal police encounters grip headlines across Minnesota and the world, professors who are training the next generation of police officers say their students are not deterred from serving.
Law enforcement classes at Minnesota State University are breaking from their regular curriculum to discuss the shooting during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center on April 11 and the murder conviction Tuesday of a former Minneapolis police officer for the killing of George Floyd.
Classes are talking about the importance of regular training to prepare for high-stress situations and about the duty to step in if they witness excessive use of force, say professors Pat Nelson and Carl Lafata, who teach at the largest four-year law enforcement program in Minnesota.
They also are talking about accountability, protests and public perception. And they hope their students are leaving classrooms with more confidence and resolve than ever to serve and change perception.
“They come away from the discussion with a renewed conviction to be the change they want to see,” Lafata said.
There has been no debate in Nelson or Lafata’s classes over whether Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force that led to the death of Floyd outside a grocery store on Memorial Day. There is consensus Chauvin’s response was unjustifiable, the professors say.
Nelson, a former Minneapolis police sergeant and chair of the law enforcement program, said conversations instead have included officer accountability and due process.
Lafata, a former officer in Michigan and California, said the discussion also has focused on the duty to intervene when a fellow officer or even a superior is using excessive force. Three officers who stood by while Floyd died are charged with aiding and abetting murder.
Police departments’ policies have long required officers to intervene and it is now also required by Minnesota law that went into effect last month.
But department administrators are sometimes unwilling to enforce those policies, Lafata said, and officers can be reluctant to intervene if they do not believe their administration will support them or they fear retaliation from fellow officers.
Lafata tells his students they need to have the courage to step in.
“Change won’t happen unless officers are willing to do the right thing regardless of the personal or professional cost,” he said. “That is a significant thing to ask of officers, but it should be a sacrifice they are prepared and willing to make in order to preserve the public’s trust and faith in law enforcement.”
The professors say the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer who fired her handgun instead of her stun gun was a reminder to MSU law enforcement students that deadly mistakes can happen in an instant.
“They can do everything right up until a split-second mistake,” Nelson said.
It wasn’t the first time an officer has mistakenly used their gun instead of a Taser. At least 18 officers have made such errors in the past two decades, according to Reuters.
As a Michigan State trooper, Lafata helped write the department’s policy for stun gun use, which specified that yellow Tasers be carried on a trooper’s non-dominant side to help prevent them from confusing it with their pistol. This has become best practice in Michigan, Minnesota and elsewhere, he said.
Police departments have continuing training requirements that by state law include at least annual retraining on use of firearms. But state law does not require that training include Tasers.
Both the Brooklyn Center Police Department and Mankato Department of Public Safety manuals require at least annual training on stun gun use and that the training should include “performing reaction-hand draws or cross-draws to reduce the possibility of accidentally drawing and firing a firearm.”
Training and more training cannot prevent all mistakes, but it is key to minimizing tragedies, the MSU professors said.
At MSU, that includes learning physical and psychological tools and techniques for maintaining composure under high-stress situations, Nelson said.
MSU partners with Hibbing Community College for the required hands-on skills training that puts classroom learning into practice before they can become an officer.
Lafata said he also reminds his students that the majority of peace officers serve without ever using lethal force.
“The overwhelming majority of officers go through their entire career without any hiccups, and students understand that,” he said.
