Times, they are a changin’.
As of today, marijuana is legal in Minnesota, and law enforcement agencies throughout the area are preparing for the changes.
Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal believes the new law will “create more work for us,” as more people will go to their workplace impaired, leading to more and more workplace accidents, he said.
He also foresees an increased amount of use of the drug and kids having easier access to it. “It will be more openly available and kids will be experimenting at younger ages,” Wersal said.
It will be difficult to enforce a law with such ambiguous repercussions, he said.
“It’s going to be impossible to enforce the ‘Don’t use it in your vehicle’ law,” Wersal said. And law enforcement won’t know if a person is eating regular food or marijuana-laced gummies, just as they won’t know whether a person is smoking a vape cigarette or a marijuana cigarette in their car.
“Law enforcement in Minnesota is going to be in a tough position,” Wersal said. “But law enforcement is good at adapting to laws and unfunded mandates thrown at us. We’ll have to adapt to be creative and do our best that we can to ensure public safety.”
Same ol’ same ol’ is how one law enforcement expert views legalization of pot in Minnesota as of today. The goal, as always, is traffic safety, said Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol.
A public information officer with the patrol, Shank said law enforcement is bringing in the new marijuana law and asking drivers to be wary of being impaired.
Just as you would with alcohol, not driving while under the influence of marijuana is equally important.
“Don’t get behind the wheel if impaired,” he said. Law enforcement officials see impaired driving arrests related to “drug driving” already, he said.
“It’s something we already do and something we’ll continue to do after Aug. 1,” Shank said. “We’re asking drivers to be smart. If they use cannabis legally, don’t get behind the wheel. If you feel impaired, if you feel different, you will definitely drive different.”
Reaction time when high on marijuana is noticeably slowed down, experts say. Also, while with alcohol you can smell the odor of a person’s drink, for marijuana use you can also detect if a person has been using during a roadside stop, Shank said. Their pupil sizes change, they have reddened eyes and body tremors, failure to control speech and a slow reaction to instructions.
“Those are the kinds of things we are looking for,” he said. “We have troopers who are trained on that, who are trained to look for impairment, and we’ll continue that as of Aug. 1.”
However, unlike with alcohol, there is no breath test for marijuana. Instead, there’s a blood and urine test to detect the presence of marijuana in a person’s system.
“There’s no roadside test to determine if someone is intoxicated on marijuana, and there is no way to confirm it immediately,” Wersal said.
“The new law has not said the amount someone can or can’t have in their system while operating a motor vehicle,” he said. “It’ll be hard for law enforcement to make arrests and get convictions for intoxicated drivers who are intoxicated on marijuana.”
“We are just asking people to be responsible,” Shank said. “Please don’t drive impaired. Plan ahead and don’t get behind the wheel. That’s our goal with traffic safety and making sure our roads are safe for everyone involved. Have fun, be prepared and have a plan.”
“We’re getting ready for it,” said North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson in advance of the new marijuana law taking effect today. They’ve trained officers on what to look for, how to proceed if they encounter marijuana use on the street or in a car.
While it’s now legal to use marijuana, it remains illegal to drive under the influence of it, he said. But Gullickson too mentioned concern that there aren’t guidelines or rules surrounding how much marijuana a driver can legally have in their system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.