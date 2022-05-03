EAGLE LAKE — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching near Eagle Lake for a 30-year-old Mankato woman reported missing a week ago Monday.

Initial reports were that Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was last seen at about 7 p.m. at 30 Hilltop Lane.

Through follow-up investigation, Mankato police investigators determined that Chuol was seen on security tape at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 p.m. that same night.

Chuol is a black female, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

In the security footage she was wearing a pink/purple hat, which is an addition to the clothing her family last saw her in: blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots.

She was also carrying an over-the-shoulder bag that appears white or tan.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation on Monday and conducted a preliminary search of the area surrounding the gas station using the agency’s drone and by foot. On Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office continued search efforts in that general area with the assistance from a State Patrol helicopter and the Department of Natural Resources.

Officers on ATVs and in a boat on Eagle Lake were searching Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about Chuol is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8744.