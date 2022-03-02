LAKE CRYSTAL — Local law enforcement officials are seeking the public's help in identifying the person who called in a false report about a violent crime at a Lake Crystal apartment Monday afternoon.
A Blue Earth County dispatcher received a hoax emergency phone call at 1:52 p.m. from someone reporting he or she had shot their parents inside an apartment on the 300 block of West Bert Street, said a press release from Capt. Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement contacted the current tenant of the apartment specified by the caller and determined that person was not at home when the false call was made.
A search of the apartment determined no one was inside. No one was injured and there is no threat to public safety, Barta said.
He said these types of calls have occurred in other jurisdictions with the intent to cause a significant law enforcement response to a location.
Anyone with information about the hoax should call 304-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.