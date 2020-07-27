MANKATO — After failing to pass a public works bill for the third time this year, area lawmakers are concerned the state may not have enough time to address infrastructure in 2020.
During the special session last week, lawmakers in the House failed to get a required three-fifths majority vote on a $1.8 billion public works bill, also called a bonding bill because Minnesota borrows money to pay for projects. Area legislators say the bonding bill fell apart for a variety of reasons, from political tussling over Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency powers to the addition of "poison pill" tax provisions House Republicans didn't support.
As a result, some lawmakers are unsure whether the Legislature can agree on bonding after the Aug. 11 primary, when election season starts for all 201 seats in the House and Senate.
"It's going to be a free-for-all," said Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter. "I can't tell you how it's going to look in the House and in the Senate when we're going to be blaming each other on the election trail and then have to come back to work on things.
"I think we had three strikes and we struck out three times. We couldn't get it done in the regular session, we couldn't get it done during the June special session, and now we couldn't get it done in July."
A bonding bill is passed under unique standards in the Minnesota Legislature. Bonding always starts in the House and requires 60% of representatives and senators to support funding. That means at least 81 out of 134 representatives and 41 out of 67 senators must support the bill.
House Democrats and Senate Republicans don't have large enough majorities in their legislative bodies to pass a bonding bill on their own, which means minority parties in the House and Senate have more say on bonding than they do on other issues. If not enough representatives approve a bonding bill, the measure dies on the House floor, which is what it did when the House voted 75-57 last week.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said last week the latest bonding bill was put together without minority party input. Earlier this year, Daudt said his caucus wouldn't support a bonding bill unless Walz agreed to give up some of the powers he had during the ongoing peacetime emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walz countered last week by outlining the various meetings and ongoing negotiations with House Republicans over the issue.
Local perspective
Area House Republicans say the latest bonding proposal was more complex than an argument over the governor's powers.
Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said several measures were in the bill he didn't agree with, including funding for the Southwest Light Rail Transit project in the Twin Cities and another rail project connecting the Cities to Duluth. Torkelson said funding both of those projects were concerning at this point, as Republicans have worked to ease state support for the SWLRT project over the past few years and the rail project to Duluth needs more deliberation from lawmakers and state officials.
"I don't think it's appropriate, in my mind, for the state to fund those projects at this moment," Torkelson said.
Another sticking point for Republicans was the tax bill provisions tacked onto the bonding bill. Those provisions included a $100 million cut from the state's health insurance reinsurance pool, which the state created in 2017 to offset insurance company losses in Minnesota's individual insurance market.
"It was taken out of next year's budget, so it was a terrible, terrible way of funding the tax cut," said Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal.
Munson, a member of the New House Republican Caucus, said he was opposed to pairing the bonding bill with a tax bill. He also had issues with some of the projects in the bonding bill, including about $90 million in Minneapolis for a variety of projects he didn't think should be priorities for the state, including an outdoor performance venue, electric vehicle stations and various nonprofit requests, among other things.
Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said House Democrats weren't thrilled with packaging bonding and a tax bill together, but it was done at Senate Republicans' request to prevent lawmakers from trying to amend either bill. Considine and Brand also dismissed concerns over what was included in the bonding bill, as the proposal included some projects Democrats disagreed with as well.
"I can go through that bill and find $200 million that I disagree with," Considine said. "When you look at the totality of the bill and the number of emergencies it addresses, the number of infrastructure projects it addresses, it's basically a win for the whole state."
In the bill
The latest bonding package includes $1.35 billion in so-called general obligation bonds to pay for various projects around the state. It also includes $100 million in bonds for housing infrastructure and $300 million in trunk highway bonds for transportation projects.
The bill includes $7.2 million for the city of Mankato’s riverbank stabilization project along the Minnesota River, in part to protect area wells.
The bill also includes $1.8 million for a design phase of an eventual renovation at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. That project has garnered controversy ever since a federal judge ruled the sex offender program unconstitutionally harsh in 2015 because few offenders are ever released. The renovation project, estimated at $18 million this year, is designed to expand the program’s transitional housing and initiatives.
Absent from the latest bonding proposal is Minnesota State University’s $6.7 million request for the design phase of an eventual $100 million reconstruction of Armstrong Hall, as well as a $10.5 million request from the city of North Mankato for an indoor recreation center. The bill does include $100,000 to design a new Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime lab in the Mankato area.
In Munson's district, Vernon Center would get $8 million to refurbish the city’s water tower, replace its wastewater system and improve its sewer system, among other things. The bill also includes about $900,000 for the city of Waldorf to continue its ongoing water and sewer system replacement.
In Torkelson's district, the bill includes $300,000 for upgrades to New Ulm's German Park Amphitheater, as well as some funding for a Prairie Line railroad that would cut near Morton in Renville County.
Lawmakers may not address bonding once more until September, as House and Senate leaders say August may prove tough for a bonding bill to pass at the same time Minnesota is selling bonds, which state officials said could spook bond buyers looking for financial stability from a seller. Torkelson, a former Republican lead on bonding, said he's never heard of the state facing such a situation but is confident language could be inserted into a bonding proposal to address buyer concerns.
Though Brand doubts a bonding bill could pass this year due to the election, other lawmakers say they're holding out hope. Munson believes lawmakers could break the bonding bill down into smaller bills to pass critical infrastructure needs that aren't caught up in politics, while Considine stresses the need for maintenance funding to keep up with the state's aging infrastructure.
And Torkelson said Democrats and Republicans aren't far off on some of the items within the bonding bill, though he thinks political games may sink the chances for bonding this year.
Delaying the bill could have serious economic circumstances for the state's construction industry, Brand said. "It's just disappointing because there's a lot of people looking at 2021 who are looking at whether they have a job."
