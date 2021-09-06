MANKATO — With the latest census data from the U.S. Census Bureau available, local lawmakers are getting ready to debate redistricting efforts over the next few months.
Local legislators say there’s likely little hope the Minnesota Legislature will pass new legislative district boundaries without the help of a court-appointed panel. They’re still hoping to wrap up the process for local, state and national-level political boundaries by Feb. 15, Minnesota’s deadline before precinct-level caucuses get started in the 2022 elections.
“We’re starting to see some activity,” Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said.
Torkelson is the Republican lead in the House redistricting committee, and serves with Republican Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal as the only two local lawmakers involved in the redistricting process.
Redistricting happens every 10 years or so after the latest census is taken. Political boundaries ranging from precinct-level maps to state legislative districts to U.S. congressional districts are all redrawn during that time.
Minnesota’s redistricting efforts are done by lawmakers, but state government is more often than not divided between Democrats and Republicans during that time. A panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court has ultimately drawn the final redistricting maps for the state since the 1960s as a result.
Redistricting will impact the Mankato area, as well as south-central Minnesota, as the state’s population has grown in recent years. State House districts have to incorporate about about 42,600 residents each, while Senate districts must contain about 85,200 people.
Five of the six Senate districts that need to grow in size border the Greater Mankato area and are held by Republicans. Senate District 19 — which includes most of Mankato, North Mankato, Nicollet County and parts of Le Sueur and Blue Earth County — may need to decrease in size as the district holds about 86,000 people, according to the latest census data.
“The districts have to be within 1% of the mean average,” Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said.
Both the House and Senate redistricting committees are starting to hold hearings focused on congressional districts. The House has held meetings for the Fourth and Fifth congressional districts thus far, while the Senate held a redistricting meeting in Bemidji last month.
Those hearings come later in the redistricting process than normal due to the delay in getting data from the 2020 census. Torkelson said he had hoped lawmakers would have held meetings earlier to get community input and streamline the process.
“This year is dramatically different because of the delayed data, so we’re going to see the judge panel, those five judges doing their process in parallel to the legislative process,” he said. “So, in my mind, all the more reason we should work all the more quickly.”
It’s unclear whether the panel will take legislative suggestions into account, but Torkelson said he’s hopeful lawmaker proposals will add perspective in the process. He and Frentz agree the panel will have to decide state legislative districts, but lawmakers could come to an agreement on congressional boundaries since they likely won’t change much.
Torkelson said he’d like to see a few changes in the redistricting process this time around. He suggests legislative boundaries no longer cut through counties as it can be confusing for residents to know who their elected officials are come election season.
He also believes lawmakers should decide House districts before Senate districts to simplify the process, which critics say could result in some Senate districts having an outsized presence.
The House redistricting committee will hold a hearing for the First Congressional District, which includes 21 counties in southern Minnesota and almost all of south-central Minnesota, at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15. The Senate redistricting committee will hold its next hearing at the end of the month in Lakeville.
