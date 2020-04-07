The Minnesota Legislature met Tuesday to address COVID-19-related workers' compensation claims as lawmakers gear up for a bevy of virus-centric measures during the next month or so.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are working on plans to address issues brought on by the new coronavirus, but they disagree over which ideas take priority.
The one thing area legislators know for sure is the global pandemic will likely leave little room for regular state business for the rest of this year's legislative session.
"We have a whole bunch of issues that we're working on, but most of the time we've spent on is putting out fires," said Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake.
Area lawmakers say they're fielding hundreds, if not thousands, of calls and emails from constituents concerned about their jobs or paying their bills. Legislators are trying to connect those constituents with state agencies, but they're also trying to deal with the unintended consequences of state and federal COVID-19 efforts.
Area Republicans hope to get several outdoors industries, from landscaping contractors to lawnmowing services, back to work over the next few weeks. Draheim said there's no reason why laborers who work outdoors can't do their jobs when so many people are staying at home. Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, noted city employees are still cutting grass and maintaining public spaces.
"Part of the reason why we have cities having these ordinances on keeping your grass cut is for health reasons, to prevent rodents and other things from making homes there," Munson said. "We need to allow people to work. Tree-trimmers, they don't even talk to people doing their jobs."
Draheim said he was concerned by the state's administrative strain. He said he had received several calls from staff and security guards at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center who don't have enough masks, hand sanitizer or other personal protective equipment for the Minnesota Security Hospital, the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and the center's nursing home.
"Their nursing home should have anything and everything they need, and they don't," Draheim said. "The guards over there should have hand sanitizer and they don't."
Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said he was concerned for nursing and group homes around the state that could soon deal with greater staff shortages than ever before.
The federal CARES Act boosts unemployment benefits up to $1,600 every two weeks, about $600 higher than what the state of Minnesota normally offers. Home health aides, personal care attendants and other types of caregivers who work with the elderly or disabled make substantially less than that — about $11 to $12 per hour — according to state and federal estimates.
Considine has pushed for caregiver wage increases at the state level for the past few years; he's concerned many caregivers could choose to stay home and earn more money from unemployment rather than go to work at a time when about 18,000 caregiver jobs are vacant across Minnesota.
"That's a catastrophe," Considine said. "The result would be our assisted living and nursing homes would be very quickly overrun. It's going to take an extremely dedicated person to take less money and serve the disability community."
There could be some good news for residents looking to get their tabs paid in-person. Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said the state is looking to reopen deputy registrar offices after shuttering them last week. But that process could take some time as offices install plexiglass barriers to limit customer contact.
Despite the ongoing virus concerns, many lawmakers see opportunities for the Legislature to go about its normal business.
The Legislature typically deals with policy proposals, a supplemental budget bill and a public infrastructure package during even-numbered years. Area lawmakers say many of those things could still happen, especially given COVID-19's economic effects.
That could include an infrastructure bill, which Democrats tout as a job-creating tool, as well as legislation with local interest such as a bill to expand a voluntary farm safety program and a $20 million rural broadband grant proposal.
"We're going to have something of a recession as a result of the economic impact from the coronavirus," said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. "We will want those jobs. We will want to help kickstart the economy."
Much of that depends on a state budget forecast set to go public Friday, which could erase much of Minnesota's $1.5 billion estimated surplus. State officials expect Minnesota will run a deficit budget next year.
Though lawmakers will adjourn their regular special session next month, many expect to be called into a special session to fund even more virus-related proposals. The ongoing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 could dampen hopes for bills that don't directly deal with the virus's effects.
"It's all hands on deck to help everybody throughout the state," Draheim said. "We've got more important things to do right now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.