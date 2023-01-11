MANKATO — Wow! Zone President Pam DeMarce said a new law passed this week will help businesses like hers after the pandemic.
The Mankato entertainment center is among local businesses that now won't have to count money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund as income when filing taxes.
That's thanks to a bipartisan bill now heading to Gov. Tim Walz's desk that provides more than $100 million in tax relief and brings the state's tax code up to date with federal law on several different provisions. The bill passed unanimously in the House on Monday and in the Senate on Wednesday.
DeMarce said at least one-third of the company’s business comes from restaurant income and that the money from the fund helped them get back up and running after closing for nine months during the height of the pandemic.
She added that she looked for pandemic relief when she could.
“When things became available, we applied for it. I know not everybody gets it, so we’re very fortunate, but we were able to get the funds,” she said.
Wow! Zone, which received about $1 million from the fund according to the Small Business Administration, now won't have to count the money as income, which DeMarce said will benefit the business as they get back on their feet.
“Everything else is going up. Then you’re having to pay tax on something that we should never have lost anyway,” she said. “This is the right decision, especially when our state has the surplus it has.”
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, said he’s glad to see legislation such as this bill that supports businesses that received COVID-19 relief.
“This could put businesses, small businesses and entities into a higher tax bracket, which could have impacts on how much they pay. There’s a lot to be said about that,” he said.
The bill also prevents interruptions for everyday residents filing taxes soon, said Andy Wilke, Greater Mankato Growth director of business development.
“Online federal tax preparers like TurboTax can plug all this information into their system already, and that way tax filers, they can just file one return for 2022 and they won’t need to come back later and file an amended return,” he said.
Wilke also called the bill a success for businesses in Mankato that received the revitalization funding.
“Businesses like Wow! Zone, they are eager to have items like this cleaned up so they can move on, quite frankly, and they can get back to what they do best, which is serving their customers and the community,” he said.
Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, said he was glad to get the bill passed early.
“Anytime you can reduce taxes, it helps everybody, not just businesses, but everybody,” he said.
