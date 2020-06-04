MANKATO — Though state officials have all but promised a special session for the Minnesota Legislature that would likely happen next week, area lawmakers are wondering whether that’s still true.
Local legislators say they haven’t heard any details on compromise agreements for a special session many assumed would happen on or around June 12, when Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will expire.
Lawmakers expect Gov. Tim Walz to call a special session to extend that emergency, as well as his peacetime emergency authority.
The Legislature would also take up a number of major policy proposals it didn’t wrap up during this year’s special session.
Yet there’s been no word on negotiations between House and Senate leaders. In addition, the ongoing protests and riots over George Floyd’s police-involved death have added another aspect to the talks as Democrats seek funding to rebuild destroyed Twin Cities businesses.
“With all the rioting and protests going on, I don’t think much has gotten done,” Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said.
Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said House Democrats are planning a variety of police reform bills, including one he’s advocating for that would mandate the state Attorney General’s office investigate all police-related shootings in Minnesota whenever they take place. County attorneys have the option to turn over the investigation to the state right now, but it isn’t required.
“It’s time to take that out of their hands,” Considine said.
Aside from police reforms, lawmakers have a variety of supplemental budget bills, as well as a tax bill and a public works proposal, to consider during a special session.
The public works bill, also called a bonding bill because Minnesota borrows money to pay for infrastructure, could include several local projects. The city of Mankato is seeking up to $16.7 million to stabilize the banks of the Minnesota River and improving river quality through reintroducing wetlands, among others.
A DFL bonding proposal also includes a proposed $18.3 million improvement and renovation project at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, as well as $6.7 million for the first phase of Minnesota State University’s planned Armstrong Hall reconstruction and a $10.5 million indoor recreation center in North Mankato’s Caswell Park.
The Senate GOP bonding bill doesn’t have those other projects, but it does include about $8 million for water infrastructure improvements in Vernon Center and $858,000 for the city of Waldorf’s water infrastructure plans.
The two bills differ significantly in size, which is part of the reason why lawmakers have yet to work out an agreement. The House bill is about $2.3 billion in general obligation bonds and trunk highway funds, while the Senate bill has about $1 billion.
The House and Senate must decide on a tax bill that could include deferred tax payments for businesses, which is a GOP goal.
A housing bill that could include $100 million in rental assistance for Minnesotans is also in play, as is an agreed-upon education bill that didn’t get passed in time before this year’s regular session ended.
