MANKATO — Area lawmakers joined their colleagues at the start of the Minnesota Legislature's 2021 regular session Tuesday with two large priorities: help the state recover from COVID-19 and balance a state budget forecast at a $1.3 billion deficit.
Even with those major goals, local legislators say plenty of other priorities exist to address throughout Minnesota during the next few months.
"We will want to continue to work on economic conditions," said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
Frentz, an assistant minority leader in the Senate, said he expects Minnesota to make strides in climate and energy this spring. As the Senate DFL's point person on climate change and environmental issues, Frentz expects to champion another version of Gov. Tim Walz's Clean Energy First bill within the next few weeks.
The bill would direct Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission and utilities throughout the state to prioritize clean-energy solutions for generating electricity. Frentz also expects to sponsor another bill seeking more aggressive renewable energy source goals throughout the state.
He said lawmakers may have more room to work together on environmental causes this year as Republican Dave Senjem of Rochester will chair the Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee. Senjem is seen by advocates and experts as more open to renewable energy issues, Frentz said.
"I think we can pass some things," he said. "I think the country and the state are asking for us to continue our effort on decarbonizing, and we have the opportunity to do that this year."
On public health, lawmakers say they expect to see more funding related to COVID-19 protections and vaccines, though some funding could go toward improving health care access for those affected by the ongoing pandemic. Freshman Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, said he expects to see lawmakers address growing mental health needs across Minnesota.
"We want to make sure people have access to and are aware of that access to services out there," Frederick said.
Local lawmakers say there's some hope for more road and bridge funding as well as a potential infrastructure bill, but those priorities hinge on how well negotiations proceed over the state's budget for the next two fiscal years.
Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, has been the Republican lead on transportation in the House for the past four years. He said he hopes lawmakers retain general fund levels for transportation this year and increase funding for road and bridge projects. While Minnesota is surpassing projected collection levels for transportation-related revenues such as motor vehicle sales taxes, the sharp decrease in transit use caused by COVID-19 could mean difficult conversations for lawmakers if federal COVID aid doesn't cover transit-related losses.
While there has been some talk of an infrastructure bill this year — Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Tom Bakk has publicly expressed interest for a smaller bill focused on critical infrastructure — it remains to be seen whether lawmakers will support an infrastructure package if the state's projected budget deficit grows.
Torkelson, a former House Capital Investment Committee chair, said he wouldn't be surprised to see a smaller infrastructure bill in this year's regular session.
"If you look historically, we have almost always passed a bonding bill in the first year of session," he said. "We've almost always done one — there typically are some urgent needs that do come forward."
Lawmakers also plan to address redistricting, more COVID economic packages, the scope of Walz's emergency powers, and water quality policies, among other issues, before the Legislature wraps up in mid-May.
