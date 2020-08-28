MANKATO — A downtown Mankato bar has been dismissed from a civil lawsuit that falsely claimed it over-served a patron who assaulted a man. The alleged assailant was never at the Flask bar, depositions determined.
The personal injury lawsuit against the alleged assailant is moving on, but all parties involved agreed to remove Flask as a defendant.
A group found Kyle Phillip Christiansen, now 37, of Woodbury, passed out near the Verizon Wireless Center in September 2018, according to a court complaint in the criminal charges also levied against Christiansen. He reportedly was intoxicated and became aggressive when the group awakened him. Christiansen bit off a portion of Nicholas John Phillips' ear, the charges said.
Christiansen pleaded guilty to felony assault in November and received a stay of adjudication. The charge will be dismissed if he successfully completes two years of probation.
Phillips, of Lakeville, filed a civil lawsuit in April 2019 claiming he sustained “permanent disfigurement” and incurred medical expenses.
The lawsuit also claimed Flask had over-served Christiansen before the assault.
State law says alcohol servers can be held liable if they serve an “obviously intoxicated” person who goes on to cause injury or property damage.
Phillips' attorney, James Malters, told The Free Press Christiansen's attorney initially had reported Christiansen had been at Flask.
“After deposing (Christiansen's) companions, it became apparent he had not been there,” Malters said.
A Blue Earth County District judge on Wednesday approved a request to dismiss Flask from the case.
