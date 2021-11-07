MANKATO — A former assistant professor is suing Minnesota State University claiming racial discrimination.
Ka Wah Wong believes he was not chosen for a tenure-track position because he is Chinese and speaks with an accent. The university denies any wrongdoing.
The lawsuit filed last month in Blue Earth County District Court accuses MSU and the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities of violating the state's human rights act.
It also accuses professors who were on the hiring committee and a former dean who made the final hiring decision of aiding and abetting discrimination.
The lawsuit seeks financial damages.
Wong came to the university as an adjunct astronomy professor in 2014, according to the lawsuit. He was an assistant professor in 2017 and a research scientist in 2018.
He applied for an open tenure-track assistant professor of astronomy position and in 2018 was named a finalist for the job along with two other candidates who were white. The hiring process included the candidates giving an example lecture and research seminar.
The university offered the position to one of the white candidates, who turned it down. The other white candidate then was offered the post and accepted.
Wong claims he was better qualified for the job, including that he had more teaching experiences and had brought in nearly $700,000 in federal research grants.
“Despite Wong’s superior objective qualifications for the position, MSU has asserted that it did not hire him for the position because he had the lowest scores on the evaluations of his research seminar presentation and lecture,” the lawsuit states.
Wong obtained his evaluation forms from the university. The lawsuit claim he received high ratings in all areas except for “clarity of speech.”
“The members of the search committee knew that these discriminatory assessments of Wong’s accent were the cause of Wong’s lower evaluation scores,” the lawsuit claims. “The search committee nevertheless disregarded Wong’s stronger objective credentials and knowingly made its recommendation based solely on the subjective and discriminatory evaluation scores.”
A response to the lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office claims the university had “legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons for the hiring decision. The response also “denies that (Wong’s) objective qualifications were far greater than the individual hired for the position.”
MSU spokesperson Dan Benson provided the following statement in response to the lawsuit:
“Minnesota State University, Mankato is committed to equal opportunity and non-discrimination in employment and education. The university does not comment on pending litigation.”
