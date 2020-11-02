MANKATO — The family of a former St. Clair mayor is suing a physician and Mayo Clinic Health System claiming lack of care in the Mankato hospital emergency room caused his death.
Dennis Zabel, 71, died in 2018 of a brain hemorrhage. The wrongful death lawsuit claims Zabel likely would have survived if he had received a prompt diagnosis and treatment.
A response from Mayo attorneys denies any negligence.
Filed by Zabel's widow and children last month in Blue Earth County District Court, the lawsuit seeks financial damages. Randy Knutson, the family's attorney, said the family also hopes to “make sure this does not happen to anyone else.”
Zabel was a former St. Clair City Council member and mayor and a retiree of Tow Distributing in Mankato, according to his obituary.
Family members took Zabel to the Mankato emergency room in August 2018 because he had a headache, dizziness and leg weakness.
Dr. Michael Gartner “hastily misdiagnosed” Zabel and did not order a CT scan even after learning Zabel was taking a blood thinner medication, the lawsuit alleges.
Family members reportedly requested Zabel be admitted to the Mankato hospital but were told no beds were available. A request to go to St. Marys in Rochester also reportedly was denied. The Mayo hospital in Albert Lea reportedly was offered as an option but no ambulance was available.
A family member drove Zabel to Albert Lea, where he was given a CT scan that revealed a large brain hemorrhage. He then was taken by ambulance to St. Marys, where he died a few days later.
“Defendant Gartner and Defendant Mayo-Mankato failed to identify and treat Mr. Zabel,” the lawsuit claims. “These failures fell below the applicable standard of care and constituted negligence and medical malpractice.”
A written response to the lawsuit filed by attorneys from Mayo counters that Zabel was provided care “in a manner consistent with that standard of skill, care and learning which is ordinarily possessed and exercised by health care providers.”
The response also says “appropriate arrangements” were made for Zabel to be seen in Albert Lea.
