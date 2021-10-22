MAPLETON — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in a propane gas explosion that killed a man staying at a house near Mapleton.
Edward Hahn, 45, died from burns sustained in the explosion April 7, 2020 at 10339 568th Ave. south of Mapleton. The cause of the explosion was ruled as an accidental gas leak.
Fiancee Tina Hahn, who recently changed her name from Tina DeVlaeminck, is suing three people and two companies claiming negligence led to Edward Hahn’s death.
The civil lawsuit was filed earlier this month in Blue Earth County District Court. It seeks financial damages.
A state Fire Marshal’s Office investigator concluded the explosion was caused by a leak in pipes that supplied propane gas to the residence. Gas that had accumulated in the basement ignited when the clothes dryer was turned on, investigator Brian Peterson concluded in a report provided to the Free Press by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
The report blames a “failure of the piping system, most likely due to vibration over years of use.” The report also cites “the use of lightweight copper pipe” as a “contributing factor.”
Edward Hahn drove himself to the Mapleton Fire Station, was airlifted to a St. Paul hospital, and died a few days later.
“It’s been a long hard 18 months,” Tina said Thursday. “Eddie is and will always be missed by his entire family.”
The lawsuit blames the owner of the rental home, Mark Hatteberg; the renter of the home, Michael Tesch; the Whirlpool Corporation, which manufactured the dryer; Smith Ventures, which supplied the propane and did leak testing; and Central Farm Service and employee Daniel Haugh.
The lawsuit claims Tesch and Haugh at some point had replaced the dryer. But the fire marshal report states Tesch twice told the investigator he replaced the washing machine, not the dryer.
