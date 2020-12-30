WINNEBAGO — The Minnesota attorney general is suing a new event center in a former Winnebago school that reportedly planned to throw a New Year’s party.
The lawsuit seeks to block the Carlson Event Center from holding a party Thursday night in defiance of the governor’s executive order closing entertainment venues through Jan. 10.
“When a business irresponsibly opens to the public to throw a dance party, their insistence on violating the law is simply prolonging the pain of the pandemic for everyone,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.
The lawsuit claims the Event Center in the former school on First Avenue S.E. has been advertising a “New Year’s Eve bash” with a live band. All ages are welcome for a $25 admission fee, an event flier states.
A tipster told the Attorney General’s Office he was hired to advertise the event on social media.
The center’s Facebook page appears to have been deleted Wednesday.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Faribault County Court also asks a judge to fine the center’s owner, Veteran Enterprises, and award damages to the state.
No court hearing has yet been scheduled in the case, court records show.
The event center is operated by Garth Carlson, who purchased the former school building in Winnebago earlier this year. He planned to turn it into a community center and a veteran’s center, he told The Free Press in April.
He did not return an emailed invitation to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday and his office voicemail inbox was full.
Carlson told the Star Tribune he was holding a religious gathering. He described the advertisement, which makes no mention of religion, as "misworded."
Representatives of the Attorney General’s Office reportedly also made multiple attempts to contact Carlson and a center events manager but received no response, the lawsuit says.
Ellison said in a press release he will continue to prosecute businesses that do not comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders.
“I don’t enjoy using the enforcement tools I have available because I’d much prefer all establishments do the right thing on their own, but I will continue to use them when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” Ellison said.
