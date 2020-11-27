NORTH MANKATO — Civil lawsuits blame a manufacturer of gas cylinders for an explosion in a truck garage that injured two people in 2018.
Lawsuits filed last week also claim the owner of the North Mankato building is partly to blame for the injuries.
The personal injury lawsuits were filed in Nicollet County Court by Leon Nelson of Ellendale and Joel and Kimberly Sands of Janesville. Nelson was severely burned in the November 2018 natural gas explosion at the Allstate Peterbilt facility on Howard Drive. Joel Sands has permanent hearing loss.
The men were working on a garbage truck that ran on compressed natural gas when a gas leak caused an explosion, according to the lawsuits and according to local authorities.
The lawsuits blame a faulty vehicle part that since has been recalled. A valve assembly reportedly came apart and let natural gas escape from a tank into the garage.
The lawsuits seek financial damages from the manufacturer of the valve — California-based Luxfer Gas Cylinders — and its Canadian parent company.
Investigations by two state agencies cited the valve as the cause of the explosion. According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's report: “Compressed natural gas was released from a storage tank ... when the third valve body from the bottom malfunctioned."
And according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry's Occupational Safety and Health Division: “A valve used to shut off a cylinder failed as it was being opened.”
Luxfer issued a voluntary recall of the valve last year. The recall notice states the valve was designed to be opened and closed by hand and it can be damaged if a tool or excessive force is used. “Luxfer believes that … it can occur only through extreme misuse of the subject valve,” the notice states.
The valve cited in the North Mankato explosion was the seventh known malfunction, according to a recall report. There was one minor injury in the prior incidents.
The lawsuit also claims the owner of the building — Larson Properties — was not following safety standards, including improper ventilation and electrical systems.
The Free Press sent invitations for comment to Luxfer corporate offices but did not receive any response. No contact information for a Larson Properties could be found.
OSHA fined Allstate Peterbilt nearly $8,000 for safety violations following the explosion.
The explosion left Nelson with disfiguring scars and he has not been able to return to work in the same capacity, his lawsuit says.
He was 59-years-old at the time of the explosion and he spent 15 days in a hospital burn unit during which he was put on a ventilator. He has had multiple skin graft surgeries and will need more.
Joel Sands, who also was 59, reportedly continues to have hearing loss and tinnitus in both ears.
