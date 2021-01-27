LAKE CRYSTAL — The next leader of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Schools is coming from California.
Mark Westerburg was chosen the district's next superintendent, beginning July 1.
He is replacing Supt. Tom Farrell, who is retiring at the end of the school year after nine years at the helm.
Westerburg is now superintendent of Willits Unified Public School District. The district in northern California has about 1,600 students in four traditional schools and three alternative choice schools, according to its website.
Westerburg has accepted the offer to come to LCWM, pending successful contract negotiations. The School Board is set to meet Feb. 16 to likely approve a contract.
Before Willits, Westerburg was a small-district superintendent and a high school principal in Michigan. He is coming to Minnesota to be near his children who live in the state. He has obtained a superintendent's license in Minnesota.
In his second interview, Westerburg touted his breadth of experience in varied administrative responsibilities, including curriculum development, facility management and cutting spending when necessary.
“There are very few chairs I have not sat in,” he said.
Westerburg said he'd spend his first months in the district “listening and learning” and “gaining credibility.”
“I think your district is a great district and I'd love to be part of it,” he said.
LCWM had 12 applicants to replace Farrell, according to Ed Waltman. He works with the South Central Service Cooperative, which the district hired to lead the search process.
Six candidates were interviewed for the post and four were named finalists. Two of those candidates subsequently withdrew themselves from consideration — one after receiving another offer and one after deciding to seek a different type of administrative post, Waltman said.
The School Board conducted second interviews with Westerburg and Mary Morem, principal of Triton Elementary School in Dodge Center.
Both candidates received near equal marks in a scored evaluation. But when board members were asked to pick their preferred candidate, there was a clear frontrunner. Six of the seven board members chose Westerburg.
Several board members said they were impressed by both candidates but chose Westerburg because he has experience as a superintendent.
The final board vote to offer the job to Westerburg was unanimous.
The proposed three-year contract includes a $140,000 starting annual salary with 1.5% raises in the second and third years.
The starting amount is $1,000 more than Farrell is receiving.
Waltman said the recommended amount was determined by a survey of superintendent salaries in comparably sized districts.
The district should offer a competitive salary because the pool of prospective superintendents has been shrinking in recent years, Waltman said. The former Mankato Area Public Schools superintendent said fewer people are pursuing the post because the responsibilities have become more complex and there is less job security than other administrative positions.
Waltman also is helping three other districts in the region looking to replace retiring superintendents in coming months: Le Sueur-Henderson, Martin County West, and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
