LE CENTER — A suspect has been charged in the burglaries of two Le Center businesses last winter.
Eric Todd Hall, 43, who does not have a permanent address, has been identified as the suspect in the December burglaries at O’Keefe Meat Market and Roadrunner Repair, Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said Tuesday in a news release.
Hall was charged by warrant Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court with felony counts of burglary and felony and misdemeanor counts of theft.
Hall was in jail in Iowa on multiple other burglary charges, Mason said. Hall will be extradited to Le Sueur County once those charges are resolved.
