LE CENTER — Two men were taken to a hospital after their truck left a wet Highway 99 near Le Center and rolled Tuesday afternoon.
Alonzo Harden, 52, of St. Paul, was driving a 2016 Kenworth semi tractor west on Highway 99 when it left the roadway and rolled a half-mile west of Le Center at about 2:55 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
Harden and a passenger in the truck — Reginald Harden, 50, of Moline, Illinois — were taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were wearing seat belts.
