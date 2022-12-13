Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy with rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.