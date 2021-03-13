LE CENTER — Kailey and William Campbell were all decked out in green on Saturday for the Le Center St. Patrick’s Day parade. The siblings were two of the many kids picking up Skittles, Hersheys and candy thrown by people on the parade floats.
A few hundred people spread out on the sidewalks of Minnesota Street in Le Center on Saturday afternoon for the annual parade. Many donned festive beads and funky green hats.
Le Center is one of the few area towns still holding a St. Patrick’s Day parade this year. Other towns, like St. Peter, canceled it for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.
“The weather is perfect,” Judy Campbell, Kailey and William’s grandma, said of the sunny 57 degree day.
Kailey Campbell, 10, said her favorite part of the parade was seeing the queens dressed up on the float.
The traditional queen ceremony took place this year, with four Le Sueur County girls participating. Each sat on a decorated float and waved to attendees as their family members rode on a separate float behind them. Due to the pandemic, not as many family members as usual got to ride the floats this year.
“It’s exciting that it’s happening this year,” said Alexis O’Connell, this year’s Miss Shamrock.
Part of the tradition is for the candidates to have Irish heritage and include some of that heritage in the application process. The girls went through an interview and talent show before the coronation.
Most of the usual events went on this year but some events had set capacity because of the pandemic. Tickets to the talent show and coronation ceremony were limited to 100 people.
Queen candidate Brooke Blaschko had to do her talent portion of the process over video because she was quarantining the week before the parade.
The candidates said it was a good day for the festivities and were happy they were able to do it this year.
“We had nice weather for it,” Blaschko said.
Cindy Lynch, St. Patrick’s Day queen in St. Peter, rode in a convertible through the parade and wore a green cape made by the first St. Peter queen 43 years ago.
“It was fun," she said.
This is Lynch’s second year as queen because the events were canceled last year. The St. Patrick’s Day festivities were canceled again in St. Peter this year because of the pandemic but ambassadors plan to incorporate the queen and some of the festivities into the Oktoberfest celebration this fall.
