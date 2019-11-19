LE CENTER — A Le Center man allegedly drove drunk after he punched two people in the face, giving one of them a concussion.
Le Center police were called to the residence of Daniel Clay Worthington, 38, early Saturday morning. Worthington punched a woman in the head and the face during an argument, according to a court complaint.
A man said he asked Worthington to leave the residence and Worthington then also punched him in the head and the face.
Both complainants received medical treatment. The woman had a broken nose and a concussion.
Worthington left the residence before officers arrived and was pulled over near Cleveland. A breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16, authorities reported.
Worthington was charged Monday in Le Sueur County District Court with felony assault, misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor DWI.
