LE CENTER — A Le Center man faces a criminal charge after an acquaintance noticed child pornography on display while visiting his home, according to a criminal complaint.
Jeffrey A. Anvik, 51, was charged with felony possession of pornography involving minors Wednesday.
A witness told police they saw Anvik viewing the material on a computer in December 2018. The image was described as an advertisement showing an adult woman offering two young children for sex.
The report prompted a search warrant, and an investigator seized two computers and a flash drive from his home. Anvik inquired about the taken technology and confirmed one computer was his, the other didn't work and the flash drive was his roommate's.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab analyzed the external hard drives and search history from Anvik's computer system in March. The investigator examined images extracted from the hard drives in April and noted several images/videos considered to be child pornography.
Anvik was interviewed at his home on July 10, claiming he unintentionally downloaded the images after being redirected from other websites. He said he tried to close out or delete the images before they downloaded, according to the complaint.
