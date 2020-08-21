LE CENTER — A Le Center man allegedly solicited and molested a 16-year-old girl.
Alex Leonardo Brito-Matom, 31, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A teen who knows Brito-Matom told authorities he groped her and wanted to have sex with her but she refused. He then gave her money not to tell anyone, the charges say.
Brito-Matom allegedly admitted to an investigator he had touched the girl inappropriately and told her he loved her.
