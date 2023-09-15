A 21-year-old Le Center man died Sept. 9 from injuries suffered in a dirt bike crash northeast of Rochester in rural Millville.
Austin Kristiansen died about 1 p.m. at Meadow Valley Motocross Track, Wabasha County deputies said.
Kristiansen was a regular at the motocross track, where he had been employed at one time, according to Meadow Valley’s social media.
Services are 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at White Funeral Home in Lonsdale.
A memorial race in Kristiansen’s honor is set for Oct. 7 in Jordan and a GoFundMe page has been established to provide his family with monetary support.
