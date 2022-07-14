LE CENTER — A man flying a motorized hang glider was rescued from Clear Lake north of Le Center Wednesday.
Le Sueur County sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 2 p.m. and found that pilot Jay Ugland, 60, of Le Center, had been removed from the aircraft by some anglers on the lake. He was flown by North Air Care with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The aircraft was a motorized hang glider with pontoon floats made to make the aircraft able to land and take off from the water.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
