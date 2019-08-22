Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair can see a Le Center teen's image carved in butter.
Tri-City United graduate Brittney Tiede, 18, achieved rights to the honor when she was named a runner-up in the 2019 Princess Kay of the Milk Way contest.
Tiede and other Princess Kay finalists will be in the fair's dairy building at various times through Sept. 1.
Amy Kyllo, of Byron, was crowned the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Tuesday.
Princess Kay candidates vie for the honor of serving for one year as the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy farmers.
Tiede represents Le Sueur County.
