LE CENTER — A Le Center woman faces a felony charge after allegedly confronting her neighbors with a gun in early October.
Neighbors told police they were backing out of their driveway the evening of Oct. 6 when Julie A. Novotny, 38, approached their vehicle with a gun in her hand, according to a criminal complaint. One of the three in the car said Novotny was screaming at him but he couldn’t tell what she was saying.
Novotny provided surveillance footage to an investigator, which showed a light turning off before she went up to the vehicle with the gun holstered at her hip. The footage was too dark to determine whether she drew the gun or not, according to the complaint.
Novotny was charged this week with making violent threats in Le Sueur County District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.