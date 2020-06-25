The Free Press
LE SUEUR — Cambria Company has been fined $10,200 for air emissions violations at its Le Sueur manufacturing plant, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
An agreement between the MPCA and Cambria, which produces quartz-based stone surfaces for countertops and other uses, also requires the facility to take corrective actions to prevent future violations.
A state inspection and file review found that the company had violated its air emissions permit, according to the MPCA. The permits aim to protect health and the environment by limiting pollution emissions and discharges from facilities.
The violations included a failure to properly operate air-emissions control equipment, failure to submit emissions testing plans and reports in a timely manner between 2013 and 2018, and late submissions of equipment certifications and evaluations.
The news release issued by the state agency didn’t specify any pollutants emitted by the facility. but its permit covers “volatile organic compounds” with “hazardous air pollutants” ... “specifically styrene from the resin used in the surfaces” and “particulate matter emissions from handling the quartz material.”
Cambria was fined $2,000 for wastewater violations in 2015, according to the Minnesota Conservation Federation.
