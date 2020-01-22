Some rural residents in Le Sueur, Brown, Faribault and Martin counties will be the beneficiaries of grants awarded by the state this week to bring high-quality broadband access to underserved and unserved parts of the state.
Gov. Tim Walz this week announced $23 million in grants to 30 projects throughout the state.
“Fast, reliable broadband access is a critical economic development tool that improves quality of life and makes businesses in Greater Minnesota more competitive,” Walz said in a statement. “These grants help us get closer to our goal to ensure that every Minnesotan has high-speed internet access by 2022.”
The projects are funded by the Department of Employment and Economic Development and local matching funds, A total of nearly 11,000 homes, businesses and community institutions will get high-speed internet through the funding.
Three grants were awarded to area telecom companies. Two area projects are being done by Bevcomm, a collection of independent telephone companies.
Bevcomm received a grant of more than $1.8 million for a $3.7 million project to upgrade about 417 unserved households, 88 unserved farms, 59 unserved businesses, and 4 community anchor institutions in rural areas around the communities of Montgomery, Heidelberg, and New Prague in Le Sueur County.
Bevcomm will match the $1.8 million, with Le Sueur County also contributing about $200,000 to the project.
"We're very excited about it," said Darrell Pettis, Le Sueur County administrator. "It's mostly for work in the northeast part of the county. Mostly farm properties and some businesses."
He said Derrynane Township and Lanesburgh Township are also partnering with the county and providing some funding.
Bevcomm also received a $869,670 grant for a $1.4 million project in rural Faribault and Martin counties. They will upgrade approximately 112 unserved and six underserved households, 50 unserved farms, and eight unserved businesses.
Bill Eckles, CEO of Blue Earth-base Bevcomm, said the grants will help the company as it moves to upgrade service to its rural customers. Eckles is the fourth generation family member to operate the company, which was started by his great grandfather in 1895.
"Our goal is 100% fiber optic lines for every customer." Roughly 35% of their current customers now have dedicated fiber optics, with the other on cable modems or DSL.
He said the project will bring "world class broadband" that will provide 1 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload, exceeding the 2022 and 2026 state speed goals.
Eckles said getting fiber to farms is a costly undertaking. "In rural areas the construction can push $20,000 a mile and that's not including hookups and electronics." He said bringing each farm fiber costs $10,000 to $12,000.
He said customers in most all towns have fairly good broadband service, "but it's hit or miss out in the farm country. Some are very well served and others with DSL service it's very limited — some have OK service and some don't have any."
He said they hope to get all the fiber lines in the ground this summer and then return next winter and spring to splice cables and install the service to homes and businesses.
The third area project is a $385,600 grant to New Ulm-based Nuvera Communications.
The $1.1 million project, which will require a $716,000 local match, will serve 51 unserved households, 13 unserved businesses, and 64 unserved farms in Brown County. Nuvera will also be installing fiber that provides 1 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload.
More money could be coming to the state as the U.S. Department of Agriculture has $550 million available for broadband upgrades this year.
During the 2019 legislative session, the governor signed into law a total of $40 million in one-time funds for the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant program in 2020 and 2021. Altogether, DEED received requests for $70 million in funding for 80 different applications during the latest grant application round.
The state's goal is that by no later than 2022, all businesses and homes should have access to high-speed broadband with minimum download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and minimum upload speeds of at least three megabits per second, with the targets rising by 2026 to download speeds of at least 100 megabits and upload speeds of at least 20.
