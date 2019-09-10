Le Sueur

LE SUEUR — The city of Le Sueur will be building 14 blocks of new sidewalks this fall, mostly targeting those used by local students.

The city received grant money totaling $857,235 from the federal government's Safe Routes to School fund and funds from the Transportation Alternative Program.

Work will begin Monday.

City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said in a press release that the new sidewalks will meet ADA requirements and allow safer passage for students.

There will be a public open house on the project from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Le Sueur Fire Hall, 950 Kingsway Drive.

