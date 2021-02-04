MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident died of COVID-19, the 199th death linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota.
The resident was in their mid to late 60s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 17 COVID deaths confirmed statewide Thursday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,251.
Le Sueur County has had 17 COVID deaths during the pandemic.
Nicollet, Brown, Blue Earth and Martin counties have had more, while Waseca, Faribault, Watonwan and Sibley counties have had fewer.
All nine area counties also had newly confirmed COVID cases Thursday. They combined for 72 total, a jump from otherwise lower totals over the last week.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Brown County — 17
- Blue Earth County — 14
- Le Sueur County — 9
- Faribault County — 9
- Waseca County — 6
- Nicollet County — 5
- Martin County — 5
- Sibley County — 4
- Watonwan County — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.