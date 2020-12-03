MANKATO — Two COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday raised south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 44 over the last month alone.
The latest fatalities occurred in a Le Sueur County resident in their mid to late 90s and a Faribault County resident in their mid to late 70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The 44 COVID deaths confirmed in area counties since Nov. 5 represent 39% of the region's death toll during the entirety of the pandemic.
November's spike in COVID deaths, which has so far continued into December, came during a time when cases and hospitalizations skyrocketed in the region. South-central Minnesota has now had at least 113 total COVID deaths during the pandemic.
The deaths in Le Sueur and Faribault counties were among 92 confirmed statewide Thursday, the second deadliest reporting day yet for the state. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 3,784.
All nine area counties also had newly confirmed COVID cases Thursday. They combined for 262 cases with Brown County accounting for the most with 52.
The full list of cases in the counties includes:
- Brown County — 52
- Blue Earth County — 44
- Le Sueur County — 37
- Martin County — 33
- Nicollet County — 28
- Sibley County — 20
- Faribault County — 20
- Waseca County — 16
- Watonwan County — 12
