Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.