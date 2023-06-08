LE CENTER — An investigation by an internet crimes unit reportedly traced child pornography to a Montgomery man in April, leading to a felony charge against him this month.
Justin Michael Loewen, 35, was charged with felony child porn possession on June 1 in Le Sueur County District Court.
A criminal complaint states the Synchronoss Technologies software company located a video containing child porn, which the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit connected to a phone number and email address associated with Loewen.
Loewen reportedly provided a statement confirming the phone number was his. Police say he told them someone sent him a link of child porn in 2014 and he opened it and saved it, the complaint states.
