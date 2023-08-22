LE CENTER — A 19-year-old Montgomery man will be on supervised probation for five years after being convicted for possession of child pornography Tuesday.
Jerry Lee Godina was initially charged in Le Sueur County District Court in November after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an email account linked to him, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint states the email account reportedly contained photos of videos depicting child sexual abuse.
Godina's probation includes a host of conditions ranging from no contact with a victim of victim's family, no contact with minors unless approved by probation, deactivation of social media sites and complying with mental health therapy.
He also received credit for three days served in jail.
