Le Sueur County is not liable for the injuries of a snowmobiler who crashed into a golf course tunnel under a county road, state appellate judges have decided.
A Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling dismisses the county from a civil lawsuit filed by Douglas Wenker, of Elysian, last year. The lawsuit can proceed, however, with the Shoreland Country Club as the only defendant.
In January 2016 Wenker crashed into a culvert that runs under Le Sueur County Road 21 east of St. Peter.
The road, which is also known as Golf Course Road, bisects the golf course. Le Sueur County allowed the golf course to install the culvert in the 1980s as a tunnel for golfers.
Douglas Wenker and his wife filed a personal injury lawsuit in February 2018 claiming negligence. The county’s attorney asked a Le Sueur County District Court judge to dismiss the county from the case, arguing state immunity laws protected it. Judge Martha Simonett decided the county is not immune and denied the request to dismiss the case.
The case was put on hold while the county appealed.
The state appellate judges ruled Monday the county qualifies for immunity under two different state laws, one that protects government employees and one that limits liability in highway right-of-way.
The ruling comes 14 years after the Minnesota Supreme Court allowed another snowmobiler who crashed into the same tunnel to sue the county and golf course. That case resulted in a financial settlement.
After that case, the county declined a golf course request to install warning markers at the tunnel, opting not to make an exception to its policy that culvert markers are too costly and more hazardous than helpful. The markers themselves could be hit by motorists and could distract motorists, and would impede road snow removal, the county contends.
