CLEVELAND — Newly announced state funding will help Le Sueur County construct a sanitary sewer system around West Jefferson Lake.
The nearly $6.1 million award from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority will also go toward building a force main to the city of Cleveland for treatment.
Le Sueur County Administrator Darrell Pettis said line work between Cleveland and the lake will soon begin and the overall project could be done by September 2020.
“We’re probably looking at starting in the next one to three weeks,” he said.
Residents on the German-Jefferson chain of lakes have been contending with sewer upgrade decisions for years. They’ve faced deadlines to bring septic systems into compliance with pollution control standards, as failed systems run into the lake.
Some residents upgraded their own systems or banded together to build a shared cluster system. The West Jefferson group decided to hook into nearby Cleveland’s treatment system.
The homeowners on the lake who petitioned to hook up to a sewer system will be assessed through their property taxes over a 10-year period. The 140 connections will either come with half or full assessments totaling $5,200 or $9,400, Pettis said.
“Partial (assessment) is basically a bare lot, no house there,” he said. “It’s just a connection, so if and when a structure is built on the lot, it would need a connection.”
About $4.9 million of the funding comes from the state’s Point Source Implementation Grant, while another $1.2 million is from the Clean Water Revolving loan. The 1% loan over 12 years will save the county about $36,184 compared to market-rate financing, according to a release from the Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in the release the funding is about ensuring water access for Greater Minnesota residents.
“Making sure Minnesotans have access to water is one of the most important responsibilities of government,” he said. “These improvements will allow these Greater Minnesota communities to continue serving residents and businesses.”
