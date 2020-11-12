MANKATO — A COVID-19 death was confirmed Thursday in Le Sueur County, bringing the county's pandemic death toll to seven.
The resident was in their mid- to late-80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. South-central Minnesota's nine counties have now combined for 76 COVID deaths during the pandemic.
Area counties also combined for 200 new COVID cases Thursday, one of the highest daily totals yet.
Blue Earth County alone had 71 new cases, followed by Brown County's 44. Six of the nine counties had more than 10 new cases.
The full list of cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 71
- Brown County — 44
- Le Sueur County — 22
- Nicollet County — 17
- Sibley County — 16
- Martin County — 14
- Waseca County — 9
- Faribault County — 5
- Watonwan County — 2
