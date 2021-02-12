MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident died of COVID-19, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 208.
The resident was in their mid to late 50s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death is among 19 COVID fatalities confirmed statewide Friday. Minnesota has had 6,362 confirmed COVID deaths during the pandemic.
Le Sueur County has had 20 deaths linked to the illness, fifth among south-central Minnesota's nine counties. The county's rate of deaths per 10,000 residents, however, is the third lowest in the region.
South-central Minnesota is up to 11 COVID deaths through February's first 12 days. This month's pace is about in line with January but lower than December's 58 deaths.
The latest fatality came during a week when cases rose in south-central Minnesota counties, ending an encouraging run of weeks with gradually lower case totals. Positivity rates in area counties, which measure the percent of tests resulting in positive cases, during a similar period also ticked up for the first time in weeks.
Area counties combined for 404 new cases between Feb. 6-12, a 36% increase from the prior week. Only two of the nine counties in the south-central region had fewer or level cases this week.
Testing data from between Feb. 3-10, though, showed testing was significantly up in most counties. Like with the positivity rates, it's too early to tell whether this week's upticks are the start of a trend.
Nicollet County had the biggest jump in new cases in the region, rising from 34 to 72 over the last two weeks. The county also had the biggest rise in testing during a similar period, spiking up by 51.4%
Blue Earth County's rise in weekly cases was more gradual. It had 67 new cases followed by 88 new cases.
The other counties with increases were Le Sueur, Brown, Watonwan, Sibley and Martin.
Faribault County had the biggest and only drop in cases in the region this week. It went from 28 cases to 19 over the last two weeks.
Waseca County, meanwhile, had 32 new cases during each week.
Area counties also combined for 73 newly confirmed COVID cases Friday, continuing the run of higher counts over the last four days.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Martin County — 10
- Brown County — 9
- Waseca County — 7
- Nicollet County — 6
- Watonwan County — 6
- Faribault County — 5
- Sibley County — 2
Statewide, Minnesota’s latest COVID data continues to offer plenty of reasons to be encouraged about the path of the pandemic. Key trend lines around the disease remain angled in the right direction — down.
Hospitalization counts, for instance, remain steady at late September/early October levels, with 326 Minnesotans hospitalized as of Thursday and 73 needing intensive care. New hospital admissions remain low relative to their late November, early December surge.
Known active caseloads ticked up above 8,000 cases, but the trend line remains at levels not seen since late September. New cases reported were a fairly modest 1,058.
The overall vaccination pace is still flat after falling following a late January surge. The state on Friday reported more than 31,000 new vaccinations, down from the prior Friday. With federal vaccine shipments rising, this could be a lull before an upswing.
Friday’s data arrived minutes after Gov. Tim Walz OK’d increases in the number of people allowed inside restaurants and at weddings and other private gatherings as the pandemic picture improves and vaccinations appear headed in the right direction.
Officials have been emphasizing over the past weeks that the relatively low flow of vaccine supplies from the federal government is the main problem holding back the pace of vaccinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.