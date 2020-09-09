MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident in their late 70s died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death was the county's third linked to the illness since the pandemic began.
South-central Minnesota's counties have had an uptick in COVID deaths since early August, with 17 of 45 occurring since then.
Confirmed cases also have been on the rise since then. Le Sueur and Waseca counties had dramatic increases in recent weeks.
Both also had newly confirmed cases Wednesday. They were among six counties in the region with new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Waseca County — Eight
- Blue Earth County — Five
- Nicollet County — Two
- Le Sueur County — Two
- Sibley County — One
- Martin County — One
Statewide, new case totals remained relatively low as test results from the long holiday weekend continue to lag. The health department added another 282 new cases to the state's total.
The Le Sueur County resident was one of seven new COVID deaths statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 1,869.
Hospitalizations for COVID rose slightly Wednesday. There were two more Minnesotans with COVID in intensive care units — 137 — and four more hospitalized outside ICUs — 126.
