MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident died of COVID-19, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 208.
The resident was in their mid to late 50s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The death is among 19 COVID fatalities confirmed statewide Friday. Minnesota has had 6,362 confirmed COVID deaths during the pandemic.
Le Sueur County has had 20 deaths linked to the illness, fifth among south-central Minnesota's nine counties. The county's rate of deaths per 10,000 residents, however, is the third lowest in the region.
South-central Minnesota is up to 11 COVID deaths through February's first 12 days. This month's pace is about in line with January but lower than December's 58 deaths.
Area counties also combined for 73 newly confirmed COVID cases Friday, continuing the run of higher counts over the last four days.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Martin County — 10
- Brown County — 9
- Waseca County — 7
- Nicollet County — 6
- Watonwan County — 6
- Faribault County — 5
- Sibley County — 2
This story will be updated.
