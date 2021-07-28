MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident was among four COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday.
The resident was between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Le Sueur County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 28.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 252. The state's overall toll is up to 7,660.
More than 99% of Minnesota's new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases are among unvaccinated residents.
Le Sueur County has about 55.8% of its eligible population — age 12 and up — vaccinated with at least one dose, compared to about 66.8% of the state's 12-and-older population.
Area counties also combined for 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Blue Earth County — 2
- Brown County — 2
- Waseca County — 2
- Nicollet County — 1
- Martin County — 1
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.