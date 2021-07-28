Stock COVID 1
MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident was among four COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday.

The resident was between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. 

Le Sueur County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 28.

South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 252. The state's overall toll is up to 7,660.

More than 99% of Minnesota's new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases are among unvaccinated residents.

Le Sueur County has about 55.8% of its eligible population — age 12 and up — vaccinated with at least one dose, compared to about 66.8% of the state's 12-and-older population.

Area counties also combined for 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The full list of new cases by county includes: 

  • Le Sueur County — 4
  • Blue Earth County — 2
  • Brown County — 2
  • Waseca County — 2
  • Nicollet County — 1
  • Martin County — 1

This story will be updated. 

