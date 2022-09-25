ELYSIAN — Four well-known artists — painters Adolf Dehn, Roger Preuss and David Maass and photographer Edward Curtis — all lived in Le Sueur County at some point in their lives.
George Luskey, a member of the county’s historical society, finds the fact unusual for a county measuring 474 square miles with a modest-sized population.
His organization’s Adolph Dehn Art Collection includes original works by Dehn, Preuss and Maass.
Dehn, who was born in 1895 at Waterville, is credited with helping shape and define the country’s American Regionalism, Social Realism and Caricature art movements. Preuss, who died in 2007, also was a Waterville native. In 1949, he was named the winner of the Federal Duck Stamp Contest — the youngest artist and the first Minnesotan to do so.
“Some of those outstanding artists may be gone, but their paintings are still with us,” said Luskey, a past president of Le Sueur County Historical Society.
The original artworks are safeguarded in a secure space, he said.
Earlier this year, the society began a series of educational programs to highlight the artists represented in its collection. Its art history series culminates 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Elysian Tourism Center, with a free program about Maass.
The LCHS event includes a slideshow that chronicles the life and five-decade career of the 93-year-old wildlife artist who now is a resident of Long Lake.
Maass, who won the federal duck stamp contest twice, in 1974 and 1982, has contributed millions of dollars to state and federal wildlife conservation efforts.
Programs slated earlier this year featured reproductions of works by Dehn, including landscapes depicting Le Sueur County’s low rolling hills and lakes, as well as copies of typical Minnesota outdoors scenes created by Preuss.
The society displays copies of the artists’ works, since many of the pieces in the Dehn collection are decades old and fragile.
Showing examples of the artworks by people with connections to the county, especially the wildlife pieces, is one way the society can give back to its community, Luskey said.
“We want the people of the county to be proud of its art,” he said.
Apparently, the public’s response has been a renewed confidence in LSCHS. Earlier this year, the society acquired a large collection of art created in the 1940s and 1950s.
Relatives of people who were among the historical society’s original members donated the originals works by Dehn and some of his contemporaries, said Jeff Jarvis, a LSCHS board member.
Jarvis, who also provides consultant services to the society, said the society has just begun documenting its recent acquisition.
“It’s so big ...a major addition to the Adolph Dehn Collection,” he said.
Among the donated works are pieces by Lloyd Herfindahl, a prolific artist known in Albert Lea for his murals created for that city.
Jarvis discovered some of the pieces by Dehn were made during his trips throughout the world.
‘There’s one he did in Haiti; it’s quite lovely,” Jarvis said.
Photographer’s exhibit
Another historically-minded organization based in Le Sueur County, the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center, is displaying high-quality reprints of Curtis’ portraits of indigenous people. The exhibit that includes the center’s 12 recent acquisitions is showing at Le Center’s Park Avenue Plaza.
Curtis lived in the county about 100 years ago. He was 5 when he moved with his parents from Wisconsin to the Cordova area. His father and he moved to the Seattle area when he was a teen.
The pieces in the Le Center show are reproductions of photogravures by Curtis. The original photographs are part of a Michigan museum’s permanent collection.
