LE SUEUR — Loud rumbles above Le Sueur next Saturday might be mistaken by residents as chuckling by a giant mascot who towers above from a billboard along Highway 169. That sound, however, will be coming from vintage planes.
"They do have a distinctive roar," said Chuck Datko, who arranges honor flights by the T-6 Thunder North American Team.
The noise is created by propeller tips when the 75-year-old planes' speed breaks the sound barrier, Datko said.
An afternoon flyover is slated on July 18 to honor three area servicemen while in service during World War I, World War II and the Korean Conflict.
The World War II aircraft — North American T-6s — and their accompanying large smoke trails, flew over St. Peter's veterans memorial during dedication ceremonies in July 2018.
Datko said the planes, nicknamed Texans, will be heading to Le Sueur Saturday from two small airports, Flying Cloud and Anoka County-Blaine.
The event kicks off Le Sueur's 2020 Giant Celebration and was funded in part by Brady Paul, of St. Peter.
Paul is a descendant of William Witty, the namesake of St. Peter's American Legion Post.
Witty was a young soldier who died Oct. 14, 1918, in France.
"He was my great-uncle and he fought in World War I. I don't know much more about him."
Paul said the idea for a flyover honoring area servicemen began during a conversation a few years ago with Jamie Erickson, of Le Sueur.
"I told him if a sponsor was needed, I would take that on."
Erickson, one of the organizers for Saturday's events, also is heading up an effort to bring the remains of Le Sueur native, Pvt. 1st Class Elmer Dahn, back to the United States for reburial.
Dahn died in a POW camp after being captured in North Korean Dec. 12, 1950.
After the Singapore Summit in 2018, North Korea's Kim Jong-un agreed to hand over 55 boxes containing human remains of POW/MIAs.
"Right now, diplomacy is stagnant," Erickson said, describing how his campaign for Dahn is stalled.
Seaman 1st Class Fred Krause, who died in the Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, also will be honored Saturday. His remains are thought to be among those entombed in the USS Arizona.
"Ever since I was a kid and first heard about Fred, his story has stuck with me," Erickson said.
“My heart goes out to the families of those who are still missing; those who still have not found out what happened to their loved ones.” Paul said.
A brother and some of Paul's elder relatives plan to attend Saturday's events.
People lining up along streets in Le Sueur to listen to the event's 3:45 p.m. ceremony and to watch the flyover will have space for social distancing, Erickson said. Parking lots will be open to people who prefer to observe from their vehicles.
A merchandise table will be set up for sales of 2020 Giant Celebration hats, t-shirts, koozies and buttons, said Julie Boyland, Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Health safety concerns have resulted in the tweaking of this year's schedule for Le Sueur's festival of community, sweet corn and an iconic jolly green character from the river valley.
Boyland is grateful for Saturday's activities.
"Even if we can't do everything as we'd planned, the flyover will bring the kind of excitement we want.
"World War II planes flying over will bring people together to watch. And while they are visiting Le Sueur, they may want to support our merchants."
