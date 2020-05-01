LE SUEUR — Plans to demolish part of the Valley Green Square Mall in Le Sueur's downtown got a financial boost from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
DEED awarded $856,689 in redevelopment grant funds for demolition and infrastructure improvements on the 3.24-acre site.
The shopping mall will be partially demolished and redeveloped into a mixed-use building with 47,900 square feet of retail space and 15,000 square feet for 14 apartments. Additionally, the redevelopment will allow for the reconnection of Main Street that was disrupted by the mall's construction in 1975. The project is projected to increase the tax base by $25,270. Matching costs will be paid by the Le Sueur EDA and tax-increment financing.
The grant was the largest of this round of awards by DEED, which totaled nearly $3.8 million to redevelop 10 sites in eight cities throughout Minnesota.
As previously reported, the Sibley Parkway Winery project in Mankato was awarded $202,394 to help cover additional costs associated with redeveloping the 16-acre site below and beside the North Star Bridge that was historically occupied by a concrete company. The project is anticipated to create 18 jobs and increase the tax base by $13,862. Matching funds will be paid by the developer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.